Arts Scene: Theatre Tulsa to present film of one-man 'Christmas Carol'

“Due to COVID-19, the country’s theaters have lost over 80% of their income, a number that is devastating to our community,” Arnold said. “These theaters, the work they produce and the artists and workers they support, are a fundamental part of our society. We must fight for their survival.”

“A Christmas Carol” was directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, who also adapted the book with Mays and Susan Lyons.

Mays earned the Tony Award for Best Actor for “I Am My Own Wife,” in which he played multiple roles. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance in “The Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” that had him take on nine different characters.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ was my first experience of living theater — my mother and father would read it out loud every year,” Mays said. “My father would tell the story with clarity and humanity, while my mother, eyes ablaze, would transform into the characters, from the tortured Jacob Marley, to little Fan and the entire Cratchit family. Both, in their ways, created magic. And now here we are, aspiring to bring this magic to people across the country during this challenging time.”