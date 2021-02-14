Annual John Hope Franklin symposium set for May in Tulsa

The 12th Annual Reconciliation in America National Symposium, presented by the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, will be held May 26-29.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Future of Tulsa’s Past: The Centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre and Beyond” and will feature a number of celebrated authors, educators and activists to discuss the Tulsa Race Massacre and how we as a community can work toward reconciliation.

Keynote speakers are Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, educator and author Daina Ramey Berry, philosopher and activist Cornell West, historian Scott Ellsworth, National Park Service’s chief historian Turkiya Lowe, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow, and policy analyst and data scientist Samuel Sinyangwe.

In addition, the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research will present research on contemporaneous Yiddish language newspaper articles and other archival sources that reflect on the Tulsa Race Massacre. Topics such as social justice, criminal justice, policing, the future of education, business and philanthropy will be covered during the four days of the symposium.

Due to constraints of COVID-19, attendees will have the option of attending this year’s event virtually or in-person with limited seating capacity.