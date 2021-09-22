Wedding: Naylor

Halie Hart and Foster Naylor were married on August 21, 2021 at The Grand Ivory Wedding Venue in Leonard, TX. The Bride’s parents are Brad and Shawna Hart of Owasso OK. Bride’s Grandparents are Bob and Jody Hart of Bartlesville, OK and Jack Spradling of Owasso OK. The groom’s parents is Trish Naylor and the late Terry Naylor of Fort Worth. The groom’s Grandparent is Pat Naylor also of Fort Worth, Texas. Halie is a 2011 graduate of Owasso High School and attended the University of Missouri where she received a BSBA in Marketing and has recently completed an MBA in Organizational Leadership. Halie currently works for the MLS team FC Dallas as Partnership Marketing Sr. Manager.