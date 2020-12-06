Wedding: Barbe-Hordubay

Mark and Linda Allert of Broken Arrow and James Barbe of Goodyear, AZ are happy to announce the marriage of their daughter, Jordan Michelle Barbe to Michael Tanner Hordubay.

The couple married Saturday, December 5, 2020 at The Reserve at Emerald Falls in Broken Arrow, OK.

Jordan is the granddaughter of the late JoAnn Kilpatrick of Tulsa, formerly of Bella Vista, AR.

Tanner is the son of Tom and Lori Durbin of Broken Arrow and James Hordubay of Tulsa. His grandparents are Johnny and Geri Tygart of Broken Arrow and Rhonda Marks of Tulsa.

Matron of honor was Kristin Ross, sister of the bride, and maid of honor was Paige Weitkamp. Bridesmaids were Kendra Hulet and Tori Powers. Best man was Dillon Robinson and groomsmen were Dylan Greer, Charles Ross II and Charlie MacDonald. Ushers were Jake Freuchting and Zach Allen.

Jordan is employed by Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa and Tanner is employed by Regional Hyundai in Broken Arrow.

Due to Covid-19 the couple are delaying their honeymoon until after the first of the year and are currently at home in Broken Arrow, OK.