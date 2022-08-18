People & Places: Inductees for Tulsa Hall of Fame announced

The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum Thursday announced this year's class of inductees to the Tulsa Hall Fame.

Established in 1987, the Tulsa Hall of Fame has honored more than 200 Tulsans — civic and business leaders, philanthropists, educators, artists and community volunteers — for their contributions to the city and people of Tulsa.

Hall of Fame members are selected based on their exemplary dedication to their professions, as well as their civic and philanthropic endeavors.

This year's inductees are:

Eva Unterman, a survivor of the Holocaust who has on her own, and through her work with the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish, has worked to educate people about the Holocaust so that this dark moment of history is never repeated.

Steve Turnbo, longtime Tulsa public relations professional whose community efforts have included work for such groups as the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

Dennis R. Neill, an attorney and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and namesake of Tulsa's Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

The McElroy Family, represented by Donna M. Dutton, A.H. "Chip" McElroy II, and Peggy M. Tanner, who oversee McElroy Manufacturing, a company that makes a wide range of products for a worldwide market, and whose philanthropy includes establishing the Arthur H. McElroy Endowed Presidential Scholarship in Engineering and Natural Sciences at the University of Tulsa.

The Tulsa Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Oct. 3 at Southern Hills Country Club, 2636 E. 61st St. For tickets and more information: tulsahistory.org.