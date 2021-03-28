ENGAGEMENT: Hefner/Houston

Carol and Robert Hefner, IV of Edmond, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Gabrielle Coury Hefner to Connor Guy Houston, son of Brooke and Christopher Houston of Tulsa.

Gabrielle graduated from Oklahoma Christian High School and went on to complete her bachelors at University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism. She is a Realtor with Sage/Sotheby and a Wine Representative with Southern Glazers.

Connor graduated from Jenks High School and completed his bachelors at the University of Oklahoma College of Engineering. He is an Engineer at Oklahoma Natural Gas Company.

The wedding is scheduled for the Fall, 2021 at the Omni Resort and Hotel in Oklahoma City.