Birthday: Sally Cato McNabb

Happy 100th Birthday to Sally Cato McNabb of the Baptist Village in Owasso, OK. Sally celebrated her birthday on February 25th.

Sally also lived in Alameda, CA for many years. After retiring from the Oakland Alameda Naval Supply Base in Oakland CA, she lived in Vian and Burkburnett, TX.

Sally contributes her longevity to a positive attitude, sense of humor, not worrying, and not focusing on age, but how young you feel inside.

Sally loves to sew and spends time doing light sewing for her friends at the Baptist Village. Sally looks forward to her 101st birthday next year and hopes to be able to go on a cruise to Alaska someday.

She has three children and their spouses, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her sisters, nieces and nephews and friends who wish her a Happy Birthday!