Birth: Vanwinkle

Olivia Marie was born on December 15, 2020 at Hillcrest in Tulsa. She was 7lbs, 5oz and 21.5 inches long.
Olivia's mom and dad are Lidia and Ryan Vanwinkle of Tulsa. She joins her brother, Jackson, five; sister, Emma,six; and Leonardo, nineteen.
Olivia Marie was born on December 15, 2020 at Hillcrest in Tulsa. She was 7lbs, 5oz and 21.5 inches long.
Olivia's mom and dad are Lidia and Ryan Vanwinkle of Tulsa. She joins her brother, Jackson, five; sister, Emma,six; and Leonardo, nineteen.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.