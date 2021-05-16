Birth: Thames

Dustin and Christy Thames of Tulsa, OK announce the birth of their daughter and first born, Delphine Elizabeth Thames. She was born on May 6, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Midtown Tulsa at 11:18pm.

She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Delphine represents the 6th generation of the Thames family in Tulsa dating back to Indian Territory and is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Her maternal grandparents are James and Jeanette Craig. Her paternal grandparents are Terri Thames and the late Dr. Monty Thames.