Tickets are on sale for the Tulsa Press Club’s next PageOne luncheon, which will feature Oklahoma’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Drummond will speak beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave., in the Atlas Life Building.

Drummond took office in January, taking over from Republican John O’Connor, who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt after Mike Hunter abruptly left the position.

Native American relations, illegal marijuana growing operations and openness and transparency in government are “the three big rocks I am 100% focused on,” Drummond told the Tulsa World in an interview after taking office.

Catering for the lunch will be provided by Market 31 and Three Sirens Restaurant Group.

Tickets for the luncheon are $70 for non-members and $50 for members. To purchase: tulsapressclub.org/pageone.

