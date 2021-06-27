Anniversary: Wyatt

Floyd “Dean “Wyatt and Lorna Claire Wyatt will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 29, 2021.

The couple were married at First Christian Church in Princeton, IL. They had 3 children: Nancy Wilcox (Mike) of Skiatook, OK; Mike Wyatt (Toni) of Grant, NE; David Wyatt (Denise) of Evans, GA. They have eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.