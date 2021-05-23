Anniversary: Welcher

Johnny and Patricia Welcher will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 4, 2021. The couple married June 4, 1971 at the Welty Church of God in Welty, Oklahoma. Patricia (Skaggs) Welcher, daughter of the late Dorman and Marie Skaggs of Bristow, worked 14 years for Sapulpa Public Schools. Johnny Welcher, son of the late JD and Arlena Welcher of Welty, retired as the plant engineer for the Original Chili Bowl after 30 years. Mr. and Mrs. Welcher now reside in Broken Arrow, and have one daughter, Tracey Welcher of Tulsa.