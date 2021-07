The children of Jody and Shirley Wadley are happy to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents. Jody Wadley of Okmulgee, OK married Shirley New-man of Mobeetie, TX on July 30th 1971. They have four children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. If anyone would like to send cards and well wishes, they may mail them to P.O Box 1314, Okmulgee OK 74447.