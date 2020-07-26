Dennis and Kay (McDonald) of Sapulpa are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31, 2020. They were married at the First Baptist Church in Wister, OK. The couple has two children, Joshua Robinson of Guthrie and Polly (Michael) Robinson-Baxter of Tulsa, as well as, a grand-daughter, Adilyn Kate. The couple plan to honor this milestone with an ex-tended trip later in this year.

