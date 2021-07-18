Anniversary: Morehead

Dave and Sue Morehead of Locust Grove are happy to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary July 15, 2021.
Family helping to celebrate are daughter, Connie Coker and husband, Gregg; son, Dwight Morehead and wife, Becky son, Neil Morehead and wife, Rainy
They have eight grandchildren, Cory and his wife Martha, Marcus Murphy and his wife Mary Kate, Dalton Murphy and significant other, Caitlin, Jessica Hood and husband Dylan, Luke, Hunter, Carson and Harry
Dave and Sue also have 6 great grandchildren: Deke, Della, Brady, Olivia, Eli and Griffin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!