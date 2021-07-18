 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary: Morehead
0 Comments

Anniversary: Morehead

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Morehead - 713093.jpg

Dave and Sue Morehead of Locust Grove are happy to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary July 15, 2021.

Family helping to celebrate are daughter, Connie Coker and husband, Gregg; son, Dwight Morehead and wife, Becky son, Neil Morehead and wife, Rainy

They have eight grandchildren, Cory and his wife Martha, Marcus Murphy and his wife Mary Kate, Dalton Murphy and significant other, Caitlin, Jessica Hood and husband Dylan, Luke, Hunter, Carson and Harry

Dave and Sue also have 6 great grandchildren: Deke, Della, Brady, Olivia, Eli and Griffin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary - McGehee
Announcements

Anniversary - McGehee

  • Updated

Edd and Peggy McGehee celebrated their 50th wed-ding anniversary on July 2, 2021. The couple met while they were in college.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News