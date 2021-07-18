Anniversary: Morehead

Dave and Sue Morehead of Locust Grove are happy to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary July 15, 2021.

Family helping to celebrate are daughter, Connie Coker and husband, Gregg; son, Dwight Morehead and wife, Becky son, Neil Morehead and wife, Rainy

They have eight grandchildren, Cory and his wife Martha, Marcus Murphy and his wife Mary Kate, Dalton Murphy and significant other, Caitlin, Jessica Hood and husband Dylan, Luke, Hunter, Carson and Harry

Dave and Sue also have 6 great grandchildren: Deke, Della, Brady, Olivia, Eli and Griffin