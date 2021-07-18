Anniversary: Medeck

Mr. and Mrs. Dan (Mary) Medeck of Tulsa celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2021. They were married at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sioux City, Iowa, on July 17, 1971.

They met while high school teachers in the West Bend, Iowa school system. Later, Dan was employed by the Greater Tulsa YMCA and Mary was self-employed as a psychotherapist in private practice.

The union was blessed with two sons: John (Becky) Medeck and children Ian, Lauren, and Addison of Papillion, NE, and Shawn (Chrissy) Medeck and children Taylor and Cameron of Broken Arrow, OK.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with family and a subsequent vacation to Colorado.