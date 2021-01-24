Anniversary: Kelley

Happy 50th Anniversary to Larry and Carol Kelley! They met when Larry of Okmulgee, OK, was working for the United States Jaycees and Carol Norval of Willington, CT, was representing her home state, as Miss Connecticut 1969.

Larry is co-owner of Herndon and Kelley commercial real estate and Carol is retired as Hall of Fame teacher of Metro Christian Academy. The tremendous, positive impact they’ve had on their family, Tulsa, and the greater community is beyond compare.

They have been faithful members of First United Methodist Church in downtown Tulsa since 1976. They live for Jesus, serve God, are loving, thoughtful, generous, fun and creative servants of the Lord. They live by Numbers 6:24-26, Matthew 5:16, Ephesians 3:14-21, and Philippians 4:8, some of their favorite scriptures.

Larry and Carol have two wonderful children, daughter, Kathy, engaged to Jason Howell; and son, Chris, married to Emily, who have blessed them with three beautiful grandchildren, Ian, Olivia and Alvin. They are today and will forever be cherished and celebrated!