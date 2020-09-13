Anniversary: James Michael and Pamela Edens

James Michael and Pamela Edens of Tulsa are celebrating 50 years of marriage. The couple met when they were 8 and 10 and were high school sweethearts. They married on September 11th, 1970 in St. Louis, MO.
They relocated to Tulsa in 1976. Pam worked for Missouri Pacific RR then accounting firms for 32 years. James worked for Hughes Anderson then TPS. Both are now retired.
The couple have two children: Christian Edens (Sally) of Tulsa; and Jamie Edens (Ryan) of Tulsa. Five grandchildren: Sky, Lexi, Benjamin, Merik and Drake. And one great grandchild, Dominic.
