Anniversary: Hutchens

Hubert and Charlotte (Dasher) Hutchens of Ralston, OK will celebrate 72 years of marriage on February 16, 2021. Hubert grew up in Hominy and Charlotte lived on her grandparents’ farm in Wynona. The couple met at a watermelon party. Hubert fashioned his handkerchief into a rabbit which he gave to Charlotte to wipe watermelon juice from her face and hands.

Hubert is a retired Welder, and Charlotte is a retired Nurse in home health. They have lived in many places including Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Alaska.

The couple have five children: Cecilia Pernasilice (Pete) of Skiatook; Debbie Standefer (John) of Kasilof, AK; John Hutchens (deceased); David Hutchens (Gail) of Fairfax, OK; Tanya Hudson (Jim) of Ralston, OK. As well as and many grandchildren, great-grand children and great great grandchildren.

The love this couple has demonstrated to each other, their family, and community are an inspiration that is celebration worthy.