 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary: Hutchens

Anniversary: Hutchens

{{featured_button_text}}
Hutchens

Hutchens

Hubert and Charlotte (Dasher) Hutchens of Ralston, OK will celebrate 72 years of marriage on February 16, 2021. Hubert grew up in Hominy and Charlotte lived on her grandparents’ farm in Wynona. The couple met at a watermelon party. Hubert fashioned his handkerchief into a rabbit which he gave to Charlotte to wipe watermelon juice from her face and hands.

Hubert is a retired Welder, and Charlotte is a retired Nurse in home health. They have lived in many places including Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Alaska.

The couple have five children: Cecilia Pernasilice (Pete) of Skiatook; Debbie Standefer (John) of Kasilof, AK; John Hutchens (deceased); David Hutchens (Gail) of Fairfax, OK; Tanya Hudson (Jim) of Ralston, OK. As well as and many grandchildren, great-grand children and great great grandchildren.

The love this couple has demonstrated to each other, their family, and community are an inspiration that is celebration worthy.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anniversary: Kelley
Announcements

Anniversary: Kelley

  • Updated

Happy 50th Anniversary to Larry and Carol Kelley! They met when Larry of Okmulgee, OK, was working for the United States Jaycees and Carol Norval of Willington, CT, was representing her home state, as Miss Connecticut 1969.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News