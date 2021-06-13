Anniversary: Hoyt

Philip Owen Hoyt and Gayle Janette (Cramer) Hoyt were married in Sand Springs, Oklahoma on June 17, 1971. They will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Philip has been an automotive parts man for 52 years and currently works for the City of Tulsa. Gayle has been a housewife, mother, and worked for the Sand Springs School Cafeteria System for 31 years. The couple attends First Assembly of God in Sand Springs.

Phil and Gayle have one child, Erik Owen Hoyt who works for Tulsa Public Schools. Erik has a wife, Lea and four children: Roxy. Lexy, Dixie, and Maxx. The entire family lives in Sand Springs and Prattville.