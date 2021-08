Anniversary: Dunitz

Norman and Annette Dunitz celebrated their 70th anniversary on August 26, 2021. They met at the University of Iowa where Norman was pinch hitting for another one of Annetteā€˜s suitors. Norman practiced orthopedic surgery in Tulsa, OK for over 50 years and was the founding member of Tulsa Bone and Joint.

Norman and Annette have 2 children, Elise Dunitz Brennan and her husband, Terry Brennan of Tulsa; and Scott J. Dunitz, MD and his wife, Harriett Dunitz of Tulsa. They have 5 grand-children: Michelle Dunitz McDonald and her husband, Ryan of Indianapolis, IN; Drew Dunitz of San Fran-cisco, CA; Philip Bradley Dunitz of Phoenix, AZ; Katie Brennan of New York City, NY; and Danny Brennan of New York City, NY. They also have 2 great grandchildren Levi and Oli-ver who live in Indianapolis.