Anniversary: Dunitz
Norman and Annette Dunitz celebrated their 70th anniversary on August 26, 2021. They met at the University of Iowa where Norman was pinch hitting for another one of Annette‘s suitors. Norman practiced orthopedic surgery in Tulsa, OK for over 50 years and was the founding member of Tulsa Bone and Joint.

Norman and Annette have 2 children, Elise Dunitz Brennan and her husband, Terry Brennan of Tulsa; and Scott J. Dunitz, MD and his wife, Harriett Dunitz of Tulsa. They have 5 grand-children: Michelle Dunitz McDonald and her husband, Ryan of Indianapolis, IN; Drew Dunitz of San Fran-cisco, CA; Philip Bradley Dunitz of Phoenix, AZ; Katie Brennan of New York City, NY; and Danny Brennan of New York City, NY. They also have 2 great grandchildren Levi and Oli-ver who live in Indianapolis.

