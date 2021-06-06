 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Dobbs
Anniversary: Dobbs

Mary and Johnny Dobbs will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 11, 2021. Mary and Johnny met at a local tavern called "Poor Richard's" on 11th Street in Tulsa while they were attending University of Tulsa. The couple married on June 11, 1971, in Kirkwood, MO. after Johnny's graduation.

Johnny retired as a Real Estate Developer. Mary is working as a RN with CCRS which has an Assisted Living facility. She primarily cares for those with brain and spinal cord injuries.

The couple has two children: daughter, Beth and son, J.R. Beth is married to Brad Moulder and they have three daughters: Morgan and twins Annie and Addie. Their son, J.R., has a daughter Mvhayv.

