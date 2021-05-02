Anniversary: Courtright

Joyce and Otis recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Joyce Evans of Lindsay and Otis of Chickasha were married April 28, 1956 in Chickasha, OK where they met. They lived in various places in Oklahoma and the Kansas City area before settling in Tulsa in 1963.

Otis, who just recently retired, had a long career working for several prominent engineering firms as a civil engineer including the last 26 years with his firm O.J.C. Co. Joyce spent her career as an A+ homemaker, church secretary & nurturing children at the church preschool.

This union includes three children, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. These include: Mark (Kathy) Courtright of Tulsa, their children Kale (Savanna) Courtright with sons Steven, Jackson and Carson; Keith (Michelle) Courtright with children Maisie, Merritt and Keller; and Kye (Lydia) Courtright; Clark (Anne) Courtright of Spring, TX, their children Matthew, Katie and David; Julia (Tom) Goodson of Tulsa, their children Allen (Laura) Goodson with daughter Brooklyn and Todd (Kerrie) Goodson.