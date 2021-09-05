 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Brink
Anniversary: Brink

  Updated
Brink

Brink

Joe and Jane Brink celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2021. Jane (Melissa Jane O’Hern) and Joe met in Stillwater and were married shortly after graduating from OSU.

After selling her Curves franchise, Jane became a caregiver for her mother in the couple’s home. Jane is a cancer survivor and now volunteers at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists. After 31 years in aerospace, Joe retired from Boeing.

The couple enjoys traveling and family get togethers.

Anniversaries

CONGRATULATIONS!

Joe & Jane Brink on your 50 years of marriage!

We all love you and celebrate with you!

Love, your sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and the rest of your family.

