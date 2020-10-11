ANNIVERSARY: Berry

Kay Louis and LaVonne Berry of Tulsa celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on September 7, 2020 at home with their daughter, Kathleen.

They were treated to a special dinner and enjoyed sweets sent by daughter, Karen and granddaughter, Tiffany. There was a fun video call with children Karen and Kevin and they enjoyed reading the many sweet cards sent by the loving ladies at From the Heart.

Mr. and Mrs. Berry were married in 1947 in Denver, CO at the historic Trinity United Methodist Church. In 2017, their vows were renewed in this church to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by their family.

Kay and LaVonne served their country in the Navy during WWII, Kay was an officer on the Destroyer Escort Robert I Paine and LaVonne was a wave at the San Diego Naval Hospital.