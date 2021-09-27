Anniversary - Nix

Nix
Happy 1st Anniversary to the love of my life Wade Nix. May each day be as wonderful as the last year.
Halie Hart and Foster Naylor were married on August 21, 2021 at The Grand Ivory Wedding Venue in Leonard, TX. The Bride’s parents are Brad and…
Joe and Jane Brink celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2021.
On August 7, 2021, Sue Nell Livesay Venable and James Cameron Calderwood were married at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa.
