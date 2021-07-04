Anniversary - McGehee

Edd and Peggy McGehee celebrated their 50th wed-ding anniversary on July 2, 2021. The couple met while they were in college. Edd attended the University of Oklahoma and Peggy attended Oklahoma State University. They married at First Baptist Church in Vinita.

Edd was a former Football Coach at Owasso, Broken Arrow and Clare-more High Schools. He spent 26 years in education. He currently works as a realtor at OklaHomes Realty in Claremore. Peggy worked in education, healthcare and 5 years as a field representative for District 2 US Congressmen. She currently is a realtor at OklaHomes Realty in Claremore.

The couple have two children: daughter Julie and her husband Chris and son Scott and his wife Kerri. They also have three grandchildren: Chase, George and Katie.