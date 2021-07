John and Jeannie Whitaker of Tulsa celebrated 60 years of marriage. They were married on July 7,1961 at Hale Baptist Church in Tulsa.

John retired in 2012 after 50 years as a truck driver and Jeannie is a homemaker.

The couple have two children: Darlene and husband Mike of Tulsa; Dale of Tulsa.

They have 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.