Anniverary - Thrutchley
Bill and Marcia Thrutchley, are happy to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2021. The couple met at Grace-land University in Iowa and were college sweethearts.

Bill and Marcia are the proud parents of three sons: Chris, Cam and Barry. They also have been blessed with three God loving daughters-in-law, 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The Thrutchley family will be celebrating Bill and Marcia's anniversary along with all of their sons' own wedding anniversaries in Cancun, Mexico during the latter part of July.

