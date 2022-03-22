Animal Doctor: Working dogs need protective gear

Dear Readers: In December, the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association published an article about the American Animal Hospital Association’s new guidelines for working, assistance and therapy dogs. The JAVMA article was accompanied by a photograph with the caption: “Sniper, a search and rescue dog, works on rubble.” This was concerning, as the photo showed a totally unprotected and uncollared search-and-rescue dog at work.

This prompted me to immediately read the new AAHA guidelines, in which I could find no reference to protective gear. No gear was included, advocated or even recognized in the AAHA report.

I think the AAHA should explain its position. A quick search of the internet will reveal the extensive United States manufacture, marketing and use of ear, eye, body and foot protective gear — under various situations and climates, including ballistic protection vests — for military and police dogs.

British army dogs have long been equipped with protective gear, including body armor, ear protectors, goggles and special boots that allow them to safely walk over dangerous liquids and jagged ground.

In contrast, a 2008 news release from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio described donations from a local dog obedience club: Sponsors provided “protective cooling vests, goggles and doggie booties to military working dogs headed for places like Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Is the situation such that the U.S. military must rely on public donations for canine protective gear, and that the veterinary profession has no input as to the effectiveness and risks of various equipment? Leaving all this up to the dog handlers and trainers is like leaving horse bit and bridle selection to trainers and owners (which also has received little attention beyond the pioneering work of veterinarian Robert Cook).

As a consultant to the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps “Superdog” research program during the Vietnam War, I was glad to see the Corps eventually incorporate behavioral medicine in its care of military working dogs. However, I have been unable to find any reference to the veterinary evaluation and advocacy of protective gear for these dogs. I do not believe that this issue should be the sole responsibility of dog handlers and trainers involved in search and rescue, police and military services.

For citations, go to drfoxonehealth.com/post/more-protective-gear-needed-for-police-military-and-search-rescue-dogs.

Dear Dr. Fox: Our 10-year-old boxer has recently been diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy. Symptoms first appeared about a year ago, but we just thought he was slowing down due to age. We take him for several short walks a day, and he still goes up and down the stairs, but it is all becoming more difficult as his rear legs are getting very unstable.

Do you have any suggestions as to what we can do to help him and make him more comfortable? His veterinarian’s suggestion was to keep him active as possible. In addition to his walks, we play with him when he wants to. Max has always been very active and used to play fetch all day. Now when we throw his toy, he slowly walks over and brings it back maybe three or four times before he stops. — J.W., Pinnacle, North Carolina

Dear J.W.: Regrettably, there is no known cause or cure for this chronic degenerative neurologic disease, which affects the nerves in the spinal cord. There may be some genetic basis, since it is more common in German shepherds, Irish setters and boxers than in other breeds.

Moderate exercise to help maintain joint flexibility and muscle tone, as per your veterinarian’s recommendation, is prudent. It is important to keep your dog’s body weight on the light side, so feed him a high-protein, low-carbohydrate and low-fat diet, including some essential fatty acids from a few drops of cod liver or wild salmon oil. I would also give him a daily dose of vitamin B complex, vitamin E and L-carnitine.

Look out for hind-paw dragging and ulceration. Protective boots might help, as would getting your dog used to being in a sling with rollers to get around. Many dogs whose hind legs give out still enjoy some quality of life in such “K-9 carts.” Urinary and fecal incontinence may develop, calling for periodic urine samples to check for bladder infection.

My book “The Healing Touch for Dogs” provides all the steps you need to give therapeutic massage therapy to your dog on a daily basis, which could make a big difference in helping maintain his mobility and quality of life.

