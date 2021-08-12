Animal Doctor: Wolves need 'managing'? Manage people first

We need to manage ourselves. Period. Wolves and other predators have coevolved with prey species for millions of years and are better wildlife managers than we humans — an invasive species.

Dear Dr. Fox: I had hemorrhagic fever while stationed in Korea in 1951. It took researchers about 25 years to find out what caused the virus and how it was transmitted. I would think those scientists who are trying to determine if a virus can be transmitted from mouse to mouse, or mouse to humans, would want to look into the Korean experience.

When the droppings or saliva from particular mice dries up and is breathed in, it causes the virus to take hold in another mouse or human. Not all mice are carriers; it is obvious some are immune to certain viruses. — B.E., Naples, Florida

Dear B.E.: You are fortunate to have survived! Many diseases are airborne, like influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and anthrax bacillus, while others are transmitted by various insects. Our collective fear and adversarial attitude toward other species has led to overreliance on insecticides, rodenticides and other poisons — along with various drugs to treat these infections and illnesses, which are profitable for manufacturers.