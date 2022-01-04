Animal Doctor: When we harm animals and nature, we harm ourselves

Our overharvesting of krill for oil and livestock feed for human consumption starves whales and also starves carbon-sequestering plankton of essential nutrients from the fecal wastes of krill-eating whales. This is illustrative of our extractive and consumptive global industries and commerce that must become “green,” with circular and sustainable economies and trade based on the principles of One Earth, One Economy and One Health.

For more details and citations, see my post at drfoxonehealth.com/post/when-we-harm-animals-nature-we-harm-ourselves.

***

U.S. INDIRECTLY SUPPORTS BRAZIL’S CONTRIBUTION TO CLIMATE CRISIS

The Brazilian government under President Jair Bolsonaro has been unable to cover up the loss of over 5,000 square miles of the Amazon forest (destroyed for timber, mining and land-clearing to raise beef and soybeans) that occurred between August 2020 and July 2021. This criminal ecocide, which is also a crime against humanity, is not helped when other countries, including the United States, continue to accept imports of beef and soybeans from Brazil.