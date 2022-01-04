Animal Doctor: When we harm animals and nature, we harm ourselves

Dear readers: Senior reporter Josh Loeb’s thought-provoking editorial “Cows and the carbon conundrum,” and his feature article “COP26: Is change afoot in livestock farming?”, are both timely contributions to the discourse. CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations), notably pig and poultry factories and beef and dairy cow feedlots, are anathema to sustainable farming practices. So is the overstocking and overgrazing of grasslands by cattle, sheep and goats, as emissions of methane — a short-lived but significant greenhouse gas — are problematic.
The issues of climate change, global warming and loss of biodiversity call for a reexamination of our relationships with and treatment of plants and animals wild and domesticated from the integrative perspective of One Earth, One Economy and One Health. Continuing to raise and kill farmed animals for their meat is a major contributor to these planetary problems.
Ecologically sustainable and regenerative agricultural systems, such as biodynamic farming where farmed animals are integrated with crop production, can contribute to nutrient cycling and carbon sequestration, or at least significantly reduced carbon emissions. Relatively novel farmed species ranging from tilapia fish to earthworms to black soldier fly larvae can provide proteins, fats and other nutrients for humans, companion animals and livestock alike. Also, livestock manure can be converted into biogas to reduce deforestation, with the remaining slurry used to fertilize crops.
We are learning more about the essential roles of microorganisms in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems in nutrient cycling and carbon sequestration. Industrial agricultural and agroforestry practices have degraded the soil quality and biodiversity, with the loss of fungal mycelia now being a documented concern. Correcting such dysbiosis, an effort some see as no less essential than reforestation, would do much to help reduce the severity of climate change and improve plant and animal health.
Our pollution of marine and freshwater ecosystems has decimated populations of nutrient-recycling and carbon-sequestering phytoplankton and zooplankton, which form the basis of the food chain for other species. Too much of a good thing in the wrong place creates dysbiosis and pathogens. Over a thousand endangered manatees have starved to death in Florida waters because the light needed to grow sea grass, their main food, was blocked by algal blooms.
The economy of nature, and ultimately, our food security and health, depend on the ecological services provided by the indigenous biodiversity of plants, animals and microorganisms. Our expanding population, and our encroachment and decimation of wildlands, increases the probability of viral and other pathogen spillover of zoonotic diseases from wildlife. According to the United Nations report “Groundswell,” by 2050, 200 million people may be climate-change migrants seeking refuge from uninhabitable homelands.
Our overharvesting of krill for oil and livestock feed for human consumption starves whales and also starves carbon-sequestering plankton of essential nutrients from the fecal wastes of krill-eating whales. This is illustrative of our extractive and consumptive global industries and commerce that must become “green,” with circular and sustainable economies and trade based on the principles of One Earth, One Economy and One Health.
For more details and citations, see my post at drfoxonehealth.com/post/when-we-harm-animals-nature-we-harm-ourselves.
***
U.S. INDIRECTLY SUPPORTS BRAZIL’S CONTRIBUTION TO CLIMATE CRISIS
The Brazilian government under President Jair Bolsonaro has been unable to cover up the loss of over 5,000 square miles of the Amazon forest (destroyed for timber, mining and land-clearing to raise beef and soybeans) that occurred between August 2020 and July 2021. This criminal ecocide, which is also a crime against humanity, is not helped when other countries, including the United States, continue to accept imports of beef and soybeans from Brazil.
“Green” ethical conditions must be put in place for the international agricultural commodity import-export business, and political trade wars must be eliminated. “Business as usual” is not sustainable. Quite the opposite: It is decimating wildlife habitats and indigenous peoples. Consumers have the right to see country-of-origin labels of all consumables on the market, and President Biden needs to put this on his agenda.
In light of repeated instances of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, in Brazilian beef — and of delayed reporting of these instances — Sen. Jon Tester recently introduced legislation to “suspend Brazilian beef imports to the U.S. until experts can conduct a systematic review of the commodity’s safety,” per a statement from his office. In my opinion, the ban should be permanent.
