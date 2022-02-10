Animal Doctor: What's best for dogs? Exercise before or after meals?

Then before the evening meal, a long walk, jog, games or a visit to a dog park is called for; dogs are active scavenging and hunting before they eat. I take my dog for a final quick walk, usually just to pee, before bedtime.

Older dogs, who may be drinking more because of kidney and other health issues, and puppies eating several small meals a day obviously need to get out more frequently to evacuate. The best times are 1. as soon as they wake up from a nap and 2. soon after they have eaten.

People who are incapacitated and cannot get out should hire a dog-walker or find a volunteer.

I hope this makes things clear for you, and am so glad that you are enjoying diving into understanding animals’ mental health: a long-neglected topic reflective of our anthropocentrism and denial of other animals having emotions and cognitive awareness.

Dear Dr. Fox: I have a question regarding the Waggie collar for dogs: Is it safe to use on puppies? Would you use it on your own dogs? I also want to get your opinion on the PetHonesty Flea and Tick Defense chews for dogs. Seems like they have some good stuff in them.