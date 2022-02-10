Animal Doctor: What's best for dogs? Exercise before or after meals?

Dear Dr. Fox: I am thoroughly enjoying your column since its addition to my local paper. I have read your book “Dog Body, Dog Mind,” and am currently reading “Mental Health and Well-Being in Animals,” edited by Franklin D. McMillan, DVM.I am grateful for your encouragement of philosophies that respect all species and the environment.
My question pertains to a recent column about anal gland issues: You’d mentioned that for many dogs, exercise before eating was preferred to exercising after meals. I have always walked our dogs after meals, thinking that eating would stimulate bladder and bowel motility.
I am interested in your rationale for swapping the timing of these activities, since I’d like to adopt the practices that are the most beneficial to my pets. — D.C., Erie, Pennsylvania
Dear D.C.: I am so glad that you raised this question, which is important for several reasons: optimizing dogs’ digestion, avoiding gastric torsion in some breeds and also reducing constipation and anal gland problems.
My rule of thumb — for healthy adult dogs who are fed a small meal in the morning and a larger meal around dinnertime — is to give them a brief walk before breakfast to pee (the dog may or may not poop at this time). I then take my dog for a long walk after breakfast, when she poops the digested meal she had the night before.
Then before the evening meal, a long walk, jog, games or a visit to a dog park is called for; dogs are active scavenging and hunting before they eat. I take my dog for a final quick walk, usually just to pee, before bedtime.
Older dogs, who may be drinking more because of kidney and other health issues, and puppies eating several small meals a day obviously need to get out more frequently to evacuate. The best times are 1. as soon as they wake up from a nap and 2. soon after they have eaten.
People who are incapacitated and cannot get out should hire a dog-walker or find a volunteer.
I hope this makes things clear for you, and am so glad that you are enjoying diving into understanding animals’ mental health: a long-neglected topic reflective of our anthropocentrism and denial of other animals having emotions and cognitive awareness.
Dear Dr. Fox: I have a question regarding the Waggie collar for dogs: Is it safe to use on puppies? Would you use it on your own dogs? I also want to get your opinion on the PetHonesty Flea and Tick Defense chews for dogs. Seems like they have some good stuff in them.
Any information would help, as it is scary to navigate all the pet products out there. — D.M., Trenton, New Jersey
Dear D.M.: I have looked at the website for the Waggie collar product, and in my opinion, it is probably one of the safer insect repellants on the market. I do have some concerns about these volatile natural oils around the dog’s neck interfering with their sense of smell, and therefore with the enjoyment of exploratory sniffing and the spatial/tracking orientation enabled by dogs’ highly evolved olfactory system. They may habituate to these odors, but I have my doubts, and lavender can be sedating!
See my article on preventing fleas, ticks and mosquitoes on my website (drfoxonehealth.com), which offers a number of safe and effective measures you can take.
The ingredients listed in the PetHonesty Flea and Tick Defense chews are ones I frequently mention in my column as beneficial for dogs and cats — with the exception of garlic for cats because it can cause anemia. This has my full approval.
