Animal Doctor: What Minnesota's midges are telling us

Dear readers: The deaths of four reindeer from hemorrhagic fever at the Minnesota Zoo last year prompted the zoo to begin running vaccination test trials on susceptible captive species — some 30 bison, moose and pronghorn antelope — to protect them against this disease.
As a veterinarian, I applaud this initiative and vigilance. The topic also gave me pause, and prompted the thoughts below.
Hemorrhagic fever is spread by midge flies. The larvae of non-biting midges feed on algae and bacteria, filtering microorganisms out of the water. However, some midges are predators. The larvae of phantom midges live in the open water and prey on water fleas and small larvae. Midge larvae are eaten by fish, dragonfly larvae, water beetles and other predators. Adult midges are eaten by all kinds of things, from spiders to swallows.
Only female midges bite, as they need nutrients from blood in order to produce eggs; those carrying the hemorrhagic fever virus transmit it to livestock and wild animals when they bite and take this blood-meal. In hot climates, midges are known to spread both African horse sickness and bluetongue disease.
Hemorrhagic fever was once prevalent only in the southern states; it was not identified in Minnesota until 2018, on a deer farm. Its northern spread has been attributed to climate change: Wetter and warmer summers provide longer breeding periods for the carrier flies. But I do not believe that climate change alone is responsible. A significant factor is the loss of biodiversity in our urban, suburban and rural environments.
Natural biodiversity helps control pests and pestilence. Specifically, the major predators of midges, such as bats and swallows, have been poisoned in the millions with our insecticides, some of which are now implicated in cancer, Parkinson’s and other diseases. Many have also been starved to death by regional insect depopulation efforts, including the use of community sprays and aquatic insecticide pellets to kill mosquito larvae. Orchard and field crop producers of fruits and vegetables, along with state and federal forest departments, often use liberal applications of insecticides to “protect” crops and the timber industry.
We should also add to this list the insecticides that the rains wash off of medicated cattle and other outdoor livestock. These chemicals contaminate the fecal and slaughterhouse waste of pesticide-treated poultry and pigs. The long and short of it is that insecticide chemicals eventually turn up in our drinking water — and even in the snows on Mount Everest.
Nitrates and phosphates in agrichemical fertilizer, animal manure runoff, and garden and golf course fertilizers, as well as our laundry detergents, all feed toxic algal blooms. These blooms reduce aquatic biodiversity — plant and animal, vertebrate and invertebrate — as well as microscopic interdependent life forms.
Our toxic chemicals enter rivers, lakes and oceans, and in freshwater ecosystems, they annihilate virtually all life as they pass up the food chain in increasing accumulation and concentration. Species at the low end of the food chain — like midge larvae, with few if any aquatic predators that can survive pesticide contamination — can quickly flourish and develop resistance, as has happened with mosquito larvae. Restoring the health of these natural aquatic ecosystems by phasing out the use of pesticides will go a long way to restoring biodiversity.
Relying only on vaccinations to prevent hemorrhagic fever may protect the livestock industry, as well as the questionable deer farming and hunting industries. But from a One Health perspective, municipal authorities and agricultural and other land-use agencies and regulators need to pay closer attention to disease prevention.
Ecosystems are resilient, and restoration of natural biodiversity mandates reevaluating all pesticide use. This will help control and prevent many diseases and buffer the long-term damage of climate change.
