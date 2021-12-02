Animal Doctor: What Minnesota's midges are telling us

Natural biodiversity helps control pests and pestilence. Specifically, the major predators of midges, such as bats and swallows, have been poisoned in the millions with our insecticides, some of which are now implicated in cancer, Parkinson’s and other diseases. Many have also been starved to death by regional insect depopulation efforts, including the use of community sprays and aquatic insecticide pellets to kill mosquito larvae. Orchard and field crop producers of fruits and vegetables, along with state and federal forest departments, often use liberal applications of insecticides to “protect” crops and the timber industry.

We should also add to this list the insecticides that the rains wash off of medicated cattle and other outdoor livestock. These chemicals contaminate the fecal and slaughterhouse waste of pesticide-treated poultry and pigs. The long and short of it is that insecticide chemicals eventually turn up in our drinking water — and even in the snows on Mount Everest.

Nitrates and phosphates in agrichemical fertilizer, animal manure runoff, and garden and golf course fertilizers, as well as our laundry detergents, all feed toxic algal blooms. These blooms reduce aquatic biodiversity — plant and animal, vertebrate and invertebrate — as well as microscopic interdependent life forms.