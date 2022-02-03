Animal Doctor: We have a duty to care about Earth and its creatures

The U.S. is far behind in taking such humane measures, where money still seems to take precedence over protecting animals, the environment and public health and safety.

Dear Dr. Fox: I own a Neapolitan mastiff. We got her as a rescue, and they do not know where she came from. Ever since we got her, she gets aggressive when touched on the hind legs or when woken up. She immediately barks, growls or attacks our other dog, but snaps out of it in a few minutes.

My father can't take the stress, but I love her to death, and have already lost too many loved ones from cancer or other illnesses. I am begging you to please give me some advice, for I cannot lose her. — S.B., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear S.B.: You have a powerful and potentially dangerous dog in your home, who should not be threatening family members, including your other dog. They could get into a terribly injurious fight and you could get bitten trying to break it up.