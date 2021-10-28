Animal Doctor: Update on efforts to prevent declawing

Dear readers: Here is an update on the topic of declawing from our friends at All About Cats (AllAboutCats.com).
“While many countries have outlawed the declawing of cats, the United States is still a bit behind the times. Recently, however, the Pittsburgh City Council advanced proposals to make it illegal to declaw a cat. The procedure has rightfully been dubbed ‘cruel and inhumane.’
“City Councilman Bobby Wilson declared, ‘The City of Pittsburgh should set an example as a humane city ... how we treat animals speaks to our deepest values. Declawing a cat does not just mean removing its nails. If this happened to a human, it would be like cutting off each finger and toe at the last knuckle.’
“Over the past few years, lawmakers in other cities have made similar proclamations. The entire state of New York announced a ban in 2019, and Austin, Texas, banned declawing earlier this year.”
Dr. Fox here: Learn more about what declawing actually entails and why so many veterinarians and animal activists are against it by watching Dr. Robin Downing’s webinar, “The Case Against P3 Amputation,” at youtube.com/watch?v=y-1IVagV628.
For Dr. Fox’s take on this unethical mutilation of cats, visit drfoxonehealth.com/post/declawing-cats.
Dear Dr. Fox: My miniature poodle/cocker mix is having a problem with a red discharge below her eyes and around her mouth. This started around 18 months ago: She was having stomach problems, eating grass in the morning and then throwing up.
After an ultrasound, they found no problems in her stomach, but she did have a urinary infection. Our vet put her on an antibiotic and a special diet (Royal Canin Selected Protein PV). Her stomach problems went away, but a month after starting the new diet, I noticed the red discharge.
The vet said it may be allergies, so I have her on half a Benadryl and some ketotifen fumarate eyedrops, each twice a day. No change in the discharge.
Could the problem be the diet? — D.N., Naples, Florida
Dear D.N.: This is a very common problem in white-faced dogs because the iron (porphyrin) staining is more evident on the light-colored fur. The staining is due in part to bacteria, and may be aggravated by food-coloring agents — including potentially cancerous azo dyes — that may be secreted in dogs’ saliva and tears.
The mineral supplements in your dog’s manufactured food may be an issue. The ingredients list for the dry kibble includes these trace minerals: zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate and copper proteinate. The ferrous (iron) sulfate could be a contributing factor to your dog’s staining secretions. I am concerned, as are some other veterinarians, about copper additives in pet foods, which can lead to liver problems and are not well regulated.
All dogs who tear a lot should have their eyes examined by a veterinarian for chronic infection, which could lead to corneal ulceration. This is especially common in toy breeds and in all dogs with bulging eyes — the brachycephalic dogs like pugs and French bulldogs.
Clean around your dog’s mouth and carefully under the eyes with a mixture of equal parts hydrogen peroxide and warm water. It will also help if you keep your dog’s facial fur well-trimmed; moisture under the chin after drinking creates an ideal environment for bacterial and fungal proliferation and secondary skin disease.
I would try the home-prepared dog food recipe posted on my website, and also transition your dog onto an organic, additive-free commercial food like The Honest Kitchen’s chicken or turkey with grains.
PET FERRET HAS COVID-19
A ferret in Florida is the first in the U.S. with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to the USDA. Officials say the ferret exhibited clinical signs of illness, including sneezing and coughing, and likely caught the virus from a person. (Full story: The Associated Press, Sept. 25)
This is a warning to all who have pet ferrets since, like mink, they are susceptible to this virus and can be infected by people with COVID-19. This could result in ferrets becoming a secondary reservoir for this extraordinary virus, leading to the infection of people with a new mutated form.
