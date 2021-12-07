Animal Doctor: The 'green' humane and healthful pet food revolution

Dear readers: Our collective sequestering during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought most of us closer to our animal companions and has us preparing our own meals rather than eating out. Such self-sufficiency can lead us to consider just what we are eating and feeding to our families, including our pets. Questions we should all ask about our food include: What is its quality and nutritional value? What is its environmental impact/carbon footprint? What is its impact on biodiversity, or loss of wildlife and habitat? How much suffering was inflicted on sentient creatures being raised for consumption or caught in nets, in traps and on hooks?
It is ironic that while we are destroying the insect kingdom with our insecticides and herbicides, we are also beginning to utilize bugs to feed us and our pets. Most notable are the nutritious fats and proteins from the grubs of the black soldier fly, now allowed in Europe as a food-enhancing nutritional supplement. These grubs recycle food waste into a nutritious byproduct: a classic illustration of nature’s waste-free “circular economy.” And the process results in virtually zero net emissions, compared to farmed animals raised to produce similar fats and proteins.
As for emissions of carbon dioxide — the main climate-changing greenhouse gas — there is yet another irony. Food-grade CO2 is now in short supply in Europe because rising electricity and fossil fuel costs have crippled the ammonia fertilizer industry. That industry was able to market CO2, a byproduct of ammonia manufacturing, to the food industry to increase the shelf life of meats and other products.
The good news for companion animals is that several pet food companies are now looking at this bigger picture and are seeking and including eco-friendly and humanely produced ingredients. Of note is the Wisdom line of dog foods from Dr. Bob Goldstein’s Earth Animal brand. This is a low-carbohydrate, high-protein, meat-based diet using sustainably sourced raw ingredients and humanely raised proteins. The company is also developing a plant-based pet food, which is currently being evaluated and tested at Oklahoma State University and is scheduled to be available for purchase in 2022.
Biotechnology applied to cell culture, like that which led to the world’s first large-scale facility for producing cultivated meat in Emeryville, California, is the wave of the future — one where the human diet, and what we feed our animal companions, will be more humane and sustainable. Raising ever-fewer animals for human consumption, with their byproducts going into pet foods, would be good for the planet.
To find more companies that are pledging to use human-grade, quality ingredients in their cat and dog foods, I urge readers to visit TruthAboutPetFood.com. Along with this helpful information, pet food safety advocate Susan Thixton has also posted an analysis of the past 10 years’ worth of pet food recalls. Some key findings: Kibble was the No. 1 type of pet food recalled. Pathogenic bacteria was the top cause of recalls, followed by pentobarbital, aflatoxin and excess or deficient vitamins/minerals.Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.