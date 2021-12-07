Animal Doctor: The 'green' humane and healthful pet food revolution

Dear readers: Our collective sequestering during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought most of us closer to our animal companions and has us preparing our own meals rather than eating out. Such self-sufficiency can lead us to consider just what we are eating and feeding to our families, including our pets. Questions we should all ask about our food include: What is its quality and nutritional value? What is its environmental impact/carbon footprint? What is its impact on biodiversity, or loss of wildlife and habitat? How much suffering was inflicted on sentient creatures being raised for consumption or caught in nets, in traps and on hooks?

It is ironic that while we are destroying the insect kingdom with our insecticides and herbicides, we are also beginning to utilize bugs to feed us and our pets. Most notable are the nutritious fats and proteins from the grubs of the black soldier fly, now allowed in Europe as a food-enhancing nutritional supplement. These grubs recycle food waste into a nutritious byproduct: a classic illustration of nature’s waste-free “circular economy.” And the process results in virtually zero net emissions, compared to farmed animals raised to produce similar fats and proteins.