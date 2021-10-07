Animal Doctor: The deer pandemic issue

Dear Dr. Fox: I just read your article on the possibility of chronic wasting disease (CWD) from deer being transmitted to humans. While it has not crossed that barrier yet, it goes far deeper than that.

CWD has been found in plants, such as farm crops, and is transmittable to animals that eat these plants. These crops get harvested and made into various breads, cereals, soybean products — all sorts of things that get sent to market and then to us. So technically, CWD is in our food chain already, not just in venison.

There is no cure for CWD at this time. If it jumps that barrier, then what? — M.S., Erie, Pennsylvania

Dear M.S.: As I state in my post about CWD on my website, many experts contend that chronic wasting disease was initially spread from captive deer in Colorado, some of which were transported to other states. State wildlife management practices that foster large deer populations for hunters have exacerbated the spread of CWD, as has the elimination of wolves, which help control deer populations and disease. The white-tailed deer population, now estimated at some 30 million across the U.S., is also impacting forest regeneration.