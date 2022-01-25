Animal Doctor: The big 2022 resolution question

Dear readers: Please indulge me in reading this adaptation of a speech from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”:

“To be, or not to be (masked, vaccinated and socially distanced)? That is the question: Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune (from COVID-19 variants) or to take arms against a sea of troubles (by rolling up our sleeves and taking the shots) and, by opposing, end them?”

If we do genuinely care about our families, and all other people, then we will all take the advice of medical scientists and epidemiologists and get vaccinated. This will also protect over 100 mammalian species in zoos we may visit, where all animal caretakers should be vaccinated to protect susceptible captives like tigers, lions, leopards and gorillas.