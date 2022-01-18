Animal Doctor: Technosphere and cybersphere harming the biosphere

As a veterinarian and advocate of One Health, I have regarded informing the public about environmental issues that can harm humans and other animals, wild and domesticated, as one of my professional responsibilities.

Bill Gates’ and others’ push of geoengineering — introducing various particulate materials into the upper atmosphere to shade the Earth from the sun’s rays in order to slow down global warming — fails to address the fundamental issue of escalating carbon dioxide and methane emissions, which geoengineering will not rectify. Such shading will reduce plant growth/photosynthesis and therefore reduce the rate and quantity of much-needed carbon sequestration by plants and algae to reduce atmospheric CO2, which is now acidifying lakes and oceans.

Geoengineering will also reduce ultraviolet solar radiation, a natural viral and bacterial sanitizer, which would mean one less natural element preventing epidemics and pandemics. Also, low-level atmospheric pollution from burning fossil fuels for electricity and transportation blocks ultraviolet light and damages lungs and other internal organs, further increasing susceptibility to respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.