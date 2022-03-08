Animal Doctor: Stop routinely using insecticides on dogs, cats

Dear Dr. Fox: At our police dog kennel, we sell 300 to 400 police service dogs annually. We get many calls from our clients about dogs (whether purchased from us or not) becoming aggressive for no reason after being given flea and tick treatments, while others report dogs vomiting, having diarrhea or having seizures. One dog had to be euthanized last week for aggression and seizures.

These problems are becoming so common that we send flyers out with the dogs to warn handlers of the dangers of these drugs.

The problem is with the veterinarians, my own included, who say these drugs do not cause aggressive behavior and only cause seizures in dogs with underlying issues. I find this hard to believe, as I have seen and heard too many stories over the years about young, healthy animals having serious problems with these pesticides.

Why do the veterinarians refuse to believe these stories? Why are these side effects not being reported to the FDA, or even the manufacturers of these products? It’s like banging your head against the wall. The FDA approved these products — that’s veterinarians’ most common rebuttal, as well as the excuse to continue using them and causing harm. — L.B., Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

Dear L.B.: I appreciate your concerns on this issue, which I have written about many times in recent years. It is patently obvious that the Big Pharma manufacturers and profit-making providers are ignoring the many well-documented adverse reactions. After much pressure from informed veterinarians and other experts, they simply add a warning on the product label.

I have long called for the prohibition of these substances and the adoption of safer flea and tick control measures. Now, with climate change, people are finding ticks and fleas on their dogs year-round, leading to “panic buying” of these insecticides over the counter in drugstores, hardware stores and from veterinary clinics. Unregulated marketing of these items leads to dogs, their owners and the environment being contaminated with their chemicals. But these products are convenient, and appeal to those who do not wish to take the time and effort to practice safer methods of pest control and prevention (as I provide on my website: drfoxonehealth.com/post/preventing-fleas-ticks-and-mosquitoes).

I contacted Dr. W. Jean Dodds — the one veterinarian I know who has done research on the adverse consequences of these insecticides for dogs — to add a comment. She sent the following information:

“NexGard (afoxolaner) is one of the isoxazoline class of parasiticides. Please do NOT use any of them again. There are now two isoxazoline-related class-action lawsuits in North America — one in Quebec and the other in New Jersey. The FDA finally has required warnings on the labels and product inserts. As these drugs work by displacing fat from tissues, you can help detox and remove them faster by adding fats like coconut oil (to your pets’ diet).“

Dodds says she avoids the following products: Comfortis, TriFexis, NexGard, Bravecto, Simparica, Simparica Trio and Credelio. She further advises readers to avoid Advantage Multi, ProHeart 6 and 12, Revolution, Revolution Plus, Coraxis and Sentinel, along with the Seresto collar. The latter was “recently associated with seizures, death and unprovoked aggression,” she says, and a warning has been added to its label.

Dodds offered some alternatives to consider, starting with human food-grade diatomaceous earth: Spread it around floors, carpets and on the pet’s skin (check online or at your local pet supply store). Use a flea comb regularly. Look into Flea Treats (fleatreats.com), Wondercide (comes in several scents — avoid rosemary) and the CatanDog tag. “Essential oils like peppermint, cedar, lavender, citronella, eucalyptus, tea tree and lemongrass” can help, she says, but “read labels carefully and avoid rosemary, oregano, fennel and sage, which can be neurotoxic.”

