Animal Doctor: Spiritual experiences with animals

I said to the dog from a certain distance, “Hello, have we met before?” He immediately approached me, calmly and politely, and looked at me in such a tender, sweet way — just like your own dog will look at his master. I bent down and he smelled me. (I know you won’t approve of doing that these days, but I felt the urge to approach this dog. He seemed trustworthy.)

When I approached him, the gal said that he was friendly but rambunctious, at only 1 year old. But this dog was not rambunctious at that moment: He was like a mature, well-behaved dog, who just wanted to communicate something to me. His eyes were “talking” to me, and he just didn’t want to go away. He kept smelling me and looking at me. Sadly, I had to take the initiative to just let him go and say goodbye.

I couldn’t get this experience out of my mind, wondering what it could mean. — M.S., Washington, D.C.