Animal Doctor: Small dog breeds need extra dental care

Extra-small dog breeds — those less than 14 pounds — are up to five times more likely to develop periodontal disease than giant breeds weighing more than 55 pounds, according to a study recently published in the Veterinary Journal.

Age, weight and history of preventive care are also risk factors. The researchers say smaller dogs’ proportionally larger teeth cause overcrowding, which allows more plaque and tarter to accumulate, and that small dogs’ alveolar bones are small in proportion to their teeth.

Dear Dr. Fox: Were the very first living things on Earth plants or animals? Or would they perhaps not be classified as either flora or fauna, as we currently define them? — M.D.R., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear M.D.R.: In my rambling article entitled “A Reflection on Animals, Nature and the Human Condition” (posted on my website, drfoxonehealth.com), I refer to the assertion of some evolutionary biologists that relatives of today’s Cyanobacteria were probably the first living organisms on Earth that began to produce oxygen, which enabled other life forms to evolve. I reference this theory in order to encourage greater respect for all life: plant, animal and microscopic!