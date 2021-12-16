Animal Doctor: Small dog breeds need extra dental care

Extra-small dog breeds — those less than 14 pounds — are up to five times more likely to develop periodontal disease than giant breeds weighing more than 55 pounds, according to a study recently published in the Veterinary Journal.
Age, weight and history of preventive care are also risk factors. The researchers say smaller dogs’ proportionally larger teeth cause overcrowding, which allows more plaque and tarter to accumulate, and that small dogs’ alveolar bones are small in proportion to their teeth.
Dear Dr. Fox: Were the very first living things on Earth plants or animals? Or would they perhaps not be classified as either flora or fauna, as we currently define them? — M.D.R., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear M.D.R.: In my rambling article entitled “A Reflection on Animals, Nature and the Human Condition” (posted on my website, drfoxonehealth.com), I refer to the assertion of some evolutionary biologists that relatives of today’s Cyanobacteria were probably the first living organisms on Earth that began to produce oxygen, which enabled other life forms to evolve. I reference this theory in order to encourage greater respect for all life: plant, animal and microscopic!
Without various bacteria, fungi and viruses, we would not exist. Our ignorance, indifference and adversarial attitudes toward other species ultimately lead us to harm ourselves. All life is connected and interdependent.
NEW BOOK: ISLAMIC PERSPECTIVE ON NATURE, CONSERVATION
I encourage readers to seek out “Ecolibrium: The Sacred Balance in Islam” by Nadeem Haque, Al-Hafiz B.A. Masri and Mehran Banaei. This scholarly and inspiring book, for which I was given the honor to write the foreword, has been many years in the making.
This book will be of interest and inspiration for all who share concern about the fate of the Earth, and what can be done from the spiritual and ethical perspective offered by Islam. I knew, loved and worked with Haque’s grandfather on animal welfare issues, in particular the inhumane aspects of ritual halal and kosher slaughter.
Readers may be interested in my writings on Islam, which will be published in a future book by Haque. If so, find the post “Islam and Animals: A Veterinary Bioethical Perspective” at drfoxonehealth.com.
