Animal Doctor: Restoring mental health depends on earth care

I will ask you this, did you know Biden’s quick escape from Afghanistan left many Contractor Working Dogs behind?

Do what you do best — stick to being a vet, not a pundit. — T.D., Poughkeepsie, New York

Dear T.D.: I think you are using the wrong word regarding an “infatuation” with Trump, which means a feeling of foolish or very strong love or admiration for someone or something. See my documented review of his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Pandemics: Past, Present and Future Prevention,” on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).

All my published conclusions and opinions are supported by facts — which I can document, since I am fully aware of the current epidemic of disinformation. I am a veterinarian who, now with many more health care professionals, is an advocate of the One Health and One Earth/One Economy perspective. Hopefully this will help make political decisions more fact-based and science-supported in the future. I consider it my duty as a veterinarian to speak truth to power when that power is being abused by politicians and corporations at the expense of environmental health, public health and human and nonhuman animal rights.

As for the Contractor Working Dogs left behind in Afghanistan: The U.S. seems to make a habit of this, as with most of the military service dogs in Vietnam that were abandoned when the U.S. withdrew. American soldiers often have great difficulties bringing back local “camp mascot” and working dogs from various foreign postings. At least the Brits have more evident compassion-in-action, as per the ex-British Marine whose saga I detailed in an earlier column. He was able to airlift some 200 cats and dogs from the rescue shelter he had established in Kabul.

