Animal Doctor: Respect for Fish Day raises awareness

Dr. Fox here: I would add that the “sport” of catch-and-release fishing, which thousands of people enjoy, needs to be questioned, and empathy awakened for the terror these creatures feel when trying to free themselves from hooks in their jaws and throats. But fishers find it an enjoyable challenge when the animals “put up a good fight.” Countless numbers die following release — from shock, swim bladder disruption, other physical injury, infection and starvation. Time to stop. If you must go fishing, use a net and eat whatever you catch.

Some sobering disease warnings:

Palm Beach, Florida, is experiencing an outbreak of H3N2 canine influenza, which can also infect cats and ferrets (but not people), according to the Florida Veterinary Medical Association. Dogs that come in direct or indirect contact with an infected dog are at risk.

West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes recently in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts and New York. The CDC has confirmed human cases of West Nile illness in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa. Massachusetts acting Commissioner of Public Health Margret Cooke said the positive cases are a “signal that it is time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites.”