Animal Doctor: Reforms in breeding flat-faced dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you for your excellent column on the popular brachycephalic (flat-faced) animals. It is my understanding that bulldogs were originally bred selectively for flat faces because this gave them an advantage over legacy breeds during bull-baiting and dogfights. Apparently, flat faces and strong jaws gave them a superior grip and hold on the noses of the bulls and the throats of their canine opponents.

It has been said that if you want to see humans at their lowest level, watch how they set about enjoying themselves. I find dogfights, cockfights, bear-baiting and bull-baiting disgusting beyond words. Bulldogs would seem to be a remnant of that vulgar, degrading age when men amused themselves watching the agonies of other species.

Bull-baiting is no more, but the “companion animal” craze has replaced it. The original deal was that dogs would stand guard and help hunters for a share of the kill: a win-win situation for both parties. It saddens me that this millennia-old symbiotic relationship between humans and dogs has been so debased and boiled down to “I love them. They are soooo cute!”