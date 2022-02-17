Animal Doctor: Reforms in breeding flat-faced dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you for your excellent column on the popular brachycephalic (flat-faced) animals. It is my understanding that bulldogs were originally bred selectively for flat faces because this gave them an advantage over legacy breeds during bull-baiting and dogfights. Apparently, flat faces and strong jaws gave them a superior grip and hold on the noses of the bulls and the throats of their canine opponents.
It has been said that if you want to see humans at their lowest level, watch how they set about enjoying themselves. I find dogfights, cockfights, bear-baiting and bull-baiting disgusting beyond words. Bulldogs would seem to be a remnant of that vulgar, degrading age when men amused themselves watching the agonies of other species.
Bull-baiting is no more, but the “companion animal” craze has replaced it. The original deal was that dogs would stand guard and help hunters for a share of the kill: a win-win situation for both parties. It saddens me that this millennia-old symbiotic relationship between humans and dogs has been so debased and boiled down to “I love them. They are soooo cute!”
And what kind of moron would set out to breed flat faces onto horses? Kudos for calling this idiocy by its proper name. — D.McI., Ph.D., Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Dear Dr. D.McI.: This ethical issue of deliberately breeding dogs with hereditable abnormalities that are detrimental to their health and welfare is at last being put to the test in a lawsuit in Norway.
The Norwegian Society for the Protection of Animals, according to a report in the British Veterinary Record, has brought a legal challenge to the Norwegian Kennel Club and English bulldog and cavalier King Charles spaniel breed clubs, arguing that inbreeding has created so many health problems in achieving breed “purity” that the Norwegian animal welfare law has been breached. This test case will be closely watched across Europe.
In this same edition of the British Veterinary Record, it is reported that the U.K. Kennel Club has taken action to update the breed standard for the very popular French bulldog — they must have a “well-defined muzzle,” which should be “clearly viewed in profile” and that the nostrils should be “visibly open.”
The U.K. Kennel Club also took action in 2019 when it launched its Respiratory Function Grading Scheme, developed in partnership with the University of Cambridge School of Veterinary Medicine (where I served as house surgeon back in 1962!).In the U.K., some 40% of English bulldogs, 50% of French bulldogs and 60% of pugs have obstructive airway abnormalities.
The situation in the U.S. is undoubtedly similar for these flat-faced breeds, meaning a life of semi-asphyxiation, gulping air and gas going into the stomach — leading to acid reflux and gastrointestinal disease. Other health risks include pneumonia (from inhaled food material), poor exercise and heat tolerance, tracheal collapse, obesity, dental overcrowding and malocclusion, dystocia, skin infections (from excessive skin folds) and protruding eyes prone to corneal damage and prolapse. Also on the table: sleeping disorders, syncope and even death.
Some of these problems may be partially rectified by various surgical procedures, such as widening the nostrils or removing part of the soft palate. But ethically, no brachycephalic dogs receiving such veterinary intervention to improve their quality of life should be used for breeding purposes.
I would like to hear what the American Kennel Club and breed clubs of brachycephalic dogs are doing to address this issue. My last communication with the AKC some years ago, concerning their registering of puppy mill-produced “purebreeds,” was that they assumed no regulatory authority and were simply a provider of breed registration papers.
CAGED BIRDS NEED STIMULATING ENVIRONMENTS
Birds with relatively large brains, such as Nanday parakeets, monk parakeets and some cockatoos, are prone to psychological problems in captivity if they don’t receive adequate cognitive stimulation from puzzles and other means, according to a study by researchers at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. Birds that forage for nuts, seeds and hard-coated insects are the most likely to damage their own feathers in captivity, and they may need intact foods as part of their normal diets, says study co-author Georgia Mason. (Full story: HealthDay News, Oct. 13)
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.