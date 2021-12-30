Animal Doctor: Recognizing animal sentience and protecting invertebrates

Dear Readers: Late last year, the British Veterinary Association council declared that crabs, lobsters, octopuses and squid should be regarded in legislation as having consciousness. Now this legislation is the law of the land.

From a CNN story by Katie Hunt: “Octopuses, crabs and lobsters are capable of experiencing pain or suffering, according to a review commissioned by the U.K. government, which has added the creatures to a list of sentient beings to be given protection under new animal welfare laws. The report by experts at the London School of Economics looked at 300 scientific studies to evaluate evidence of sentience, and they concluded that cephalopods (such as octopuses, squid and cuttlefish) and decapods (such as crabs, lobsters and crayfish) should be treated as sentient beings.”