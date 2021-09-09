Animal Doctor: Recognition of animal sentience underway

We have worked with Germany-based Pro Animale and are quite aware of the fate of some of the beautiful Galgo dogs you rescue (per information in your email). According to Pro Animale, when these Spanish hunting dogs are worn out, some of them are left to die from suffocation or strangulation on a short chain. I salute you for your good work in saving such animals — but must also “lift my leg” at your unfounded remark that I must have the AKC in my back pocket. On that score, you are in need of some education. Check out my article “Recovering Canine Health” at drfoxonehealth.com.

In some encouraging news on this topic, my wife and I were heartened to read that some dogs have been rescued from a shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan and are now safe here in Minnesota (Star Tribune, Aug. 15).

USDA NOW RESTRICTS DOG IMPORTS

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service placed restrictions, effective immediately, on importing dogs from anywhere African swine fever virus is known or believed to be present. Dogs must be microchipped prior to entry and bathed within two calendar days of arrival, and bedding must meet certain standards and be disposed of at the point of entry. The Healthy Dog Importation Act, a bill championed by the American Veterinary Medicine Association, was introduced in the Senate on Aug. 4 by senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) in an effort to build momentum for better standards related to dog importation. (Full story: Farm Journal’s Pork, Aug. 6)

