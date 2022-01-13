Animal Doctor: Reasons to stop breeding and buying flat-faced animals

Years ago, I was on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” to talk about dogs. One of her guests, a dog breeder, brought her 6-month-old bulldog, who could barely get up the low steps to reach us on the stage. I politely asked how she could deliberately breed an animal who had such difficulty breathing and walking. While Oprah visibly stiffened at my question, which took away from the cuteness of the episode (which included a parade of various breeds wearing designer dog clothes), the breeder’s answer was immediate: “I love them.”

Now, flat-faced dogs are the rage, especially French bulldogs and pugs. One-fifth of all dogs in the U.K. are brachycephalic. It is my hope that this new book will help rectify this tragic deforming of companion animals.

New Texas law

A Texas law effective Jan. 18, 2022, makes it a Class C misdemeanor to restrain a dog with a chain, a weighted or short restraint, or a restraint attached to an improperly fitted collar or harness. Animals left outdoors must have access to potable water, shelter and shade. The new law is viewed as a “win” by local animal advocates.

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.