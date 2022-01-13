Animal Doctor: Reasons to stop breeding and buying flat-faced animals

Dear readers: A new book addresses the travesty of flat-faced (so-called brachycephalic) companion animals from a clinical perspective.
Titled “Health and Welfare of Brachycephalic (Flat-faced) Companion Animals: A Complete Guide for Veterinary and Animal Professionals” and edited by doctors Rowena Packer and Dan O’Neill, it contains chapters written by 29 internationally recognized experts, all addressing the serious health problems associated with selectively breeding dogs, cats, rabbits and now even horses to have flat faces. Their appearance is appealing to many people, but appalling to the informed.
Per the publisher’s promotional statement: “This book will equip veterinary professionals, animal welfare scientists, breeders and owners with the fuller story about brachycephalic health and welfare. The first half of the book provides the context of how and why we are in this crisis, offering in-depth historical, social, ethical, communication, nursing, welfare, epidemiological, genetics and international perspectives. The second half shifts toward the clinical arena, with chapters that cover the background, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the many unique healthcare needs of brachycephalic animals. Cutting-edge knowledge is shared on a range of disciplines including respiratory disease, ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, neurology, obesity, reproduction and anesthesia.”
Years ago, I was on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” to talk about dogs. One of her guests, a dog breeder, brought her 6-month-old bulldog, who could barely get up the low steps to reach us on the stage. I politely asked how she could deliberately breed an animal who had such difficulty breathing and walking. While Oprah visibly stiffened at my question, which took away from the cuteness of the episode (which included a parade of various breeds wearing designer dog clothes), the breeder’s answer was immediate: “I love them.”
Now, flat-faced dogs are the rage, especially French bulldogs and pugs. One-fifth of all dogs in the U.K. are brachycephalic. It is my hope that this new book will help rectify this tragic deforming of companion animals.
New Texas law
A Texas law effective Jan. 18, 2022, makes it a Class C misdemeanor to restrain a dog with a chain, a weighted or short restraint, or a restraint attached to an improperly fitted collar or harness. Animals left outdoors must have access to potable water, shelter and shade. The new law is viewed as a “win” by local animal advocates.
