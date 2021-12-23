Animal Doctor: Questioning the reality of electropollution

Dear Dr. Fox: I’m a retired communications specialist formerly associated with a major U.S. carrier. I read with some dismay the letter from your peer regarding nonionizing radiation risks from low-power personal devices.
I strongly suggest researching this subject. NIOSH (the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) and the CDC have excellent materials on this subject, and on ionizing radiation as well. It has been the bane of power companies and telephone carriers that misinformed opinions often find their way into the dialogue. — K.R., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear K.R.: If you were a dairy farmer, you would have no issue with these concerns, since stray voltage and EMFs (electromagnetic fields) have been widely documented to lower cows’ productivity, health and welfare. Users of cellphones and laptop computers are advised by manufacturers to take precautions using such devices: For instance, laptops should not be put directly on one’s lap, nor cellphones directly against one’s ear.
I am sending you my article on the issue of electropollution, which cites many peer-reviewed scientific studies (also posted on my website, drfoxonehealth.com). I am especially concerned about the chronic exposure of dogs who wear collars that deliver “invisible fence” shocks if they get too close — but who are nonetheless in a nonionizing electrical field for the system to work.
Many people suffer from electromagnetic hypersensitivity, a condition at present not widely accepted by the mainstream medical profession. Much like fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome were dismissed as psychogenic until relatively recently, many EHS patients encounter similar skepticism and dismissal.
In addition to radiation, the noise from various electronic devices can upset animals, some of whom are more sensitive than others, just like some people are.
Dogs’ anxiety underestimated
Researchers at the University of California, Davis, found that people may not recognize their dogs are distressed when exposed to common household noises. A new study finds even common noises, such as a vacuum or microwave, can be triggers. The study was published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science. Intermittent high-frequency noises, such as the battery warning of a smoke detector, are more likely to cause a dog anxiety than continuous low-frequency noises. The study authors say some owners were amused rather than concerned over their dog’s subtle signs of anxiety, which include turning the head away, flattening the ears, licking the lips and panting.
Dear Dr. Fox: My gentle, cuddly French bulldog has had a drastic change in temperament, which started one day after taking NexGard. He is always on edge. He seems to want to cuddle, only to react with growling and snapping if my husband or I try to pet him. He seems very saddened by his own behavior, but cannot control it. We are devastated by this.
I am a nurse, and understand the drug needs to be broken down and eliminated by his body, but how long will this take? It has been two weeks since the oral administration of NexGard. When he was a pup, we tried Frontline topical, which resulted in him refusing to eat for many days and a frantic, monthlong search for food he would eat.
Any advice or reassurance would be hugely appreciated. I’m trying to be patient, but second-guessing myself. Maybe he needs a full physical? — J.E., Washington, D.C.
Dear J.E.: I have consulted with dog owners as far away as Belgium on the adverse effects of this product. Give your dog 1 teaspoon of coconut oil twice daily in food, plus 250 mg of milk thistle to help him detox. In the evening, give him 6 mg of melatonin and another 3 mg of melatonin around noon. Continue this for 10 to 14 days.
A massage therapy routine (as described in my book “The Healing Touch for Dogs”) may also help calm your poor dog. He is not alone in suffering the side effects of this product and other widely marketed insecticides given to companion animals. These products should not be on the market, in my opinion. As per my website (drfoxonehealth.com), there are safer ways to prevent fleas and ticks in companion animals.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.