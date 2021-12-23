Animal Doctor: Questioning the reality of electropollution

I am a nurse, and understand the drug needs to be broken down and eliminated by his body, but how long will this take? It has been two weeks since the oral administration of NexGard. When he was a pup, we tried Frontline topical, which resulted in him refusing to eat for many days and a frantic, monthlong search for food he would eat.

Any advice or reassurance would be hugely appreciated. I’m trying to be patient, but second-guessing myself. Maybe he needs a full physical? — J.E., Washington, D.C.

Dear J.E.: I have consulted with dog owners as far away as Belgium on the adverse effects of this product. Give your dog 1 teaspoon of coconut oil twice daily in food, plus 250 mg of milk thistle to help him detox. In the evening, give him 6 mg of melatonin and another 3 mg of melatonin around noon. Continue this for 10 to 14 days.

A massage therapy routine (as described in my book “The Healing Touch for Dogs”) may also help calm your poor dog. He is not alone in suffering the side effects of this product and other widely marketed insecticides given to companion animals. These products should not be on the market, in my opinion. As per my website (drfoxonehealth.com), there are safer ways to prevent fleas and ticks in companion animals.

